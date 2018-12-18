VIDEO: Tornado rips through city west of Seattle

Reports indicate five to seven homes damaged in Port Orchard, Wash.

A tornado that ripped through an area just west of Seattle Tuesday afternoon left plenty of destruction.

The U.S. National Weather Service said it touched down south of Port Orchard in Kitsap County shortly before 2 p.m.

Reports indicate five to seven homes were damaged from fallen trees and debris.

A video posted by Matthew Hargis to Facebook shows debris flying through the air outside the parking lot of a Walmart, as the tornado moves behind the buildings.

Officials will not be surveying the areas hit until Thursday morning. Until then, the weather service said it would not speculate on the strength of the tornado.

