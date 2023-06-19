VIDEO: Travel trailer caught swerving on Coquihalla before running off the road

The person who posted the video online says no one was injured

A screenshot taken from a video of an alleged drunk driver on the Coquihalla Highway. (Facebook)

An alleged impaired driver was caught on video swerving on the Coquihalla.

The video was posted to Facebook and shared in the Coquihalla Road Reports group.

Coarse language is used in the video. Viewer discretion is advised.

The travel trailer can be seen hitting multiple pylons in a construction zone before several close encounters with other vehicles. The driver then runs off the highway before the trailer is said to have caught on fire.

The person that posted the original video says no one was injured.

