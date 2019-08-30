Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meeting with people at the BC Hydro Trades Training Centre during an announcement for a memorandum of understanding for their joint commitment to power B.C.’s natural gas production and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sectors with clean electricity. (Lauren Collins/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

The Prime Minister called for Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer be far firmer with his MPs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was quick to fire back in response to Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer’s attempt to put a pin in a controversial speech, from 14 years ago, that shows the head Conservative speaking against same-sex marriage.

Scheer told reporters that while ihe has no plans to reopen debates on abortion or same-sex marriage, Conservative MPs are allowed to hold their own beliefs and did not explicitly rule out allowing private members’ bills that may touch on these kinds of social issues.

Instead, he suggested they would not be welcome.

“A Conservative government will not reopen this issue, and I as prime minister will oppose measures that reopen this issue,” he said.

WATCH: Scheer says Liberals deflecting from scandals with abortion, same-sex marriage

Trudeau called for Scheer be far firmer with his MPs during an event in Surrey on Thursday. He pointed out that in the Liberal party, MPs are required to be unequivocally in favour of what Trudeau framed as “women’s rights.”

“Canada includes everyone and leaders need to defend everyone, particularly people who’ve been marginalized. It’s not enough to reluctantly support the law because it’s a law, especially when it comes to the rights of women and LGBTQ2 communities,” Trudeau said at an event in Surrey, B.C.

“People need to know that their prime minister will defend them, will be there for them, that’s what Canadians expect.”

Scheer said Trudeau’s desire to distance himself from his record was also behind the prime minister’s refusal so far to agree to take part in two scheduled federal election debates, and called on him to accept.

Trudeau said he is looking forward to the debates during the election, but declined to commit to either the Munk foreign-policy debate or one being hosted by Maclean’s magazine. He has confirmed he will be in two other debates sanctioned by the new federal debate commission and produced by a large consortium of media organizations.

– With files from Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Post-secondary institutions work to address student anxiety, offer support
Next story
B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Just Posted

Nothing to stop Alaska from harvesting all sockeye swimming to B.C., says conservation group

“Fisheries in Southeast Alaska have harvested well over a quarter million sockeye salmon”

Central Coast Coho Limited Entry Demonstration Fishery set to close

All fish caught in the affected areas to undergo inspection

Search called off for Nass River kayaker

RCMP still have not received missing persons report — public’s help, information needed

Missing mushroom picker reported found

Wayne Morrison, 67, was reported missing Tuesday evening

SG̱aan Ḵinghlas-Bowie Seamount marine area receives renewed protection

Plan agreed to boost conservation efforts at ecosystem off the Haida coast

Natural treasure spotted on the shore of Haida Gwaii

A trip to Tow Hill included a spectacular jelly fish

Florida waits: Hurricane Dorian is looking increasingly dire

Florida residents watched the increasingly dire forecast with a sense of helplessness Friday

Economy surprises with 3.7% growth in second quarter, its strongest since 2017

Energy products grew 5.9 per cent after posting a three per cent decline in the first quarter

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

History made: Drone successfully takes prescription drugs to B.C. island

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

Most Read