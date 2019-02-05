Mathias Gilbert posted two videos on social media Feb. 3 of an eagle landing nearby on a vessel while he slices fish. Photo by Mathias Gilbert/Facebook

VIDEO: Up close eagle encounter for B.C. fisherman

Mathias Gilbert posted two videos on social media of a once-in-a-lifetime eagle encounter on a boat

A fisherman in Prince Rupert got an up close and personal visit from an eagle this month and captured the raptor stealing a nearby snack on video.

Mathias Gilbert posted two videos on social media Feb. 3 of an eagle landing nearby on a vessel while he slices fish. The eagle lands within feet of Gilbert, eyeing up a piece of fish until he reaches down and snaps the piece with his beak.

The eagle turns his back to Gilbert while eating, allowing him to slowly pet him while a second eagle lands on the boat wanting to share the food.

“The (first) time I’ve ever pet an eagle after feeding him, feeling truly blessed!” wrote Gilbert on the West Coast Fisherman Facebook group post.

Watch the video below:


erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say
Next story
Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Just Posted

Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Justice Marguerite Church agreed with a request to put the matter over to April 15

Sandspit hits record low temperature amid cold snap

Environment says a ‘cold arctic’ is over the province

B.C. Ferries to alter schedule for All Native Tournament

The service announcement comes two weeks before the opening tip-off of the tournament

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate last year

Hwy 16 transit use inconsistent

Two years in, bus ridership is down or up since a year ago depending on which community.

UPDATED: B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical “Western Canada Party”: poll

Desire for regional party seems rooted in belief the region is treated unfairly

Federal court rules farmed salmon must be tested for deadly virus in B.C.

PRV causes fatal heart and skeletal muscle inflammation in Atlantic salmon

VIDEO: Up close eagle encounter for B.C. fisherman

Mathias Gilbert posted two videos on social media of a once-in-a-lifetime eagle encounter on a boat

Flying squirrels found to glow pink in the dark, including two from B.C.

Squirrels from Hope and Abbotsford were included in the biologists’ database

PHOTOS: Asia welcomes Year of the Pig with banquets, temple visits

The Year of the Pig represents abundance, diligence and generosity

Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Latest legislation can be changed before it takes effect

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

Railway workers launch online fundraiser for families of CP Rail train victims

All three men on board died in the crash

Most Read