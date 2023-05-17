VIDEO: Woman wanted in ‘mass-keying’ of 400 vehicles at Coquitlam dealerships

Police looking for suspect seen on surveillance keying vehicles between January and April

Coquitlam RCMP are looking for a suspect in a mass-keying incident at two dealerships between January and April 2023. (Coquitlam RCMP handout)

Police in Coquitlam are looking for a woman believed to have keyed as many as 400 vehicles at two local dealerships over the span of four months.

Investigators said Wednesday (May 17) that the woman, caught on video surveillance in a surgical mask and toque, caused $500,000 in damage at the Journey Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram dealership and the Journey Approved dealership, both based in Port Coquitlam.

Police received three seperate reports of mass car keying at both dealerships earlier this year.

In the video, a woman can be seen walking by various vehicles at night, key in hand, scratching the hoods and side doors of various trucks and cars.

The suspect is described as 40 to 50 years in age with shoulder-length blonde hair and a heavy build. It’s believed the woman may drive a 2008-2013 Ford Escape.

“It is clear in the videos that the suspect was deliberately scratching the vehicles one-by-one,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

“Our investigators are continuing to follow up on any investigational leads, but are requesting the assistance from the public in identifying the suspect.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca

Crime