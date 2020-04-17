Contractor Apple Electric got the green light to continue with construction of the new Queen Charlotte fire hall on April 15, 2020, following safe work procedures to lay electrical conduit at the site, which is located at 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Village of Queen Charlotte moves forward with construction of new fire hall

Contractor Apple Electric installed electrical conduit on April 15 at the construction site

The Village of Queen Charlotte carried on with construction of the new fire hall on Wednesday, with the contractor installing electrical conduit at the site.

The Observer reported on April 3 that construction of the new hall, located at 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue, had been delayed due to COVID-19, but the village announced its decision to proceed on April 15 with safe work procedures in place.

Following the advice of the BC Centre for Disease Control, for example, the village ensured a hand-washing station was provided on site for the workers from Apple Electric, who practised physical distancing.

“The contractor has been on-island for over two months and is leaving this Thursday,” the village notice about the construction said.

“By getting the conduit installed now, we will be in a position to hire locals to complete some of the next parts of the project without bringing new people on island.”

Chief Administrative Officer Lori Wiedeman told the Observer the village was still working with Lower Mainland-based Liberty Contract Management to determine if construction can continue beyond installing the electrical with local people involved, but they “haven’t fleshed out the details.”

ALSO READ: New rules issued for B.C. construction projects, work camps for COVID-19

Before the pandemic hit, the village was hoping to have the new hall open in September 2020. Wiedeman said a revised timeline for completion was not yet available at the time of publication.

Construction was designated an essential service by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on March 26, as part of a list of activities ordered to continue by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConstructionQueen Charlotte

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Just Posted

OUTAGE: GwaiiTel network will be offline for several hours on Friday

Service disruption could last four to eight hours but ‘this time may change’

Village of Queen Charlotte moves forward with construction of new fire hall

Contractor Apple Electric installed electrical conduit on April 15 at the construction site

Mid-May at earliest before gas pipeline work resumes

Coastal GasLink also concentrating on COVID-19 precautions

Haida songstress Carsen Gray premieres new single ‘Sah ‘Laana’

Single marks award-winning pop artist’s move to do more gospel

Queen Charlotte council recommends 0% increase in municipal taxes

Due to 2020 housing assessment increase, decision requires actually reducing municipal taxes by 12%

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

COVID-19 world update: Criminals rush t0 exploit virus; U.K. death toll likely higher than reported

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news items from around the world

From classroom to the living room: B.C. homeschooler has advice for parents

Teresa Wiedrick has already learned what many parents are trying to work out during the pandemic

Federal wage subsidy payments to flow first week of May, officials tell MPs

Online applications will open April 27 and officials expect to have processed 90 per cent of claims by May 4

COVID-19 pushes Canadian food industry to tipping point: Federation of Agriculture

CFA today urged government to establish emergency fund to help farmers overcome mounting costs

B.C. records 14 new cases of COVID-19, up to 1,575

Maple Ridge hospital, Cranbrook care home have outbreaks

Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes located near the fast-moving fire

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

Preliminary talks underway for ‘potentially’ reopening schools, pending OK from B.C.’s top doc

Premier John Horgan said it depends on how COVID-19 progresses in the coming weeks

Most Read