The Village of Queen Charlotte council decided to reduce municipal taxes for the 2020 budget by 12 per cent at their regular meeting on April 6, 2020, to provide relief to community members and business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)

Village of Queen Charlotte reduces municipal taxes for the 2020 budget by 12%

Reduced municipal taxes meant to ease pressure on residents, businesses amid COVID-19

Village of Queen Charlotte council members heard loud and clear that residents did not want to see property taxes go up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At their regular meeting on April 6, council decided to reduce municipal taxes for the 2020 budget by 12 per cent.

Chief financial officer (CFO) Allison Sinkins took council through a working document at the meeting to aide discussion, after which members recommended that the municipal budget revenues and expenses be reduced by approximately $75,000 in order to provide a 0 per cent increase to municipal tax collected and decrease the business tax rate by 50 per cent, as well as reduce the recreational parcel tax from $50.45 to $25, and remove penalties for late payments on water and sewer utility bills for 2020.

ALSO READ: Queen Charlotte housing assessment jumps 31 per cent

The decision was significantly different from what Sinkins had recommended in the budget report on the agenda for the meeting, that council increase property taxes by 3 per cent.

That recommendation followed discussions from the Feb. 26 committee of the whole (COW) meeting, when staff still anticipated being able to move forward with a number of projects that would require budget. At the COW meeting, with direction from the budget committee, Sinkins had presented property tax increases of 3 per cent, 4 per cent or 5 per cent as options for 2020.

ALSO READ: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Seeing the recommendation for a 3 per cent property tax increase on the April 6 regular meeting agenda prompted several letters from community members who expressed concern about a possible tax levy during COVID-19.

“I feel like we’ve had a lot of pressure on this,” councillor Jesse Embree said at the meeting. “We’ve had a lot of emails, feedback.”

ALSO READ: Several construction projects delayed on Haida Gwaii due to COVID-19

In addition to expressing concern, some letter writers requested that council consider freeing up budget by cutting non-essential services.

After lengthy discussion at the regular meeting, council decided to do just, prioritizing essential services, deferring non-essential expenditures and reassessing the municipal tax levy initially recommended in February.

For example, council made significant cuts to the youth programming budget and postponed the fire inspection program, Chief Administrative Officer Lori Wiedeman told the Observer.

“The majority of the cuts were staff-related,” Wiedeman added, saying that although no staff were laid off, there were salary cutbacks.

“The changes that we’ve made are reflective of this pretty significant event that has happened.”

In an update posted to Facebook on April 9, Mayor Kris Olsen said he hoped the decision to reduce municipal taxes would “help to ease the pressure on our residents and businesses over the coming year.”

“We appreciate your patience as we have worked through our legislated requirements,” Olsen wrote.

“Our next step will be for the CFO to finalize the 2020 operating and capital budget for the five-year financial plan bylaw. Staff are reviewing options for including public input in our meetings and we hope to have that co-ordinated soon.”

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Property taxesQueen Charlotte

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says
Next story
Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Just Posted

Village of Queen Charlotte reduces municipal taxes for the 2020 budget by 12%

Reduced municipal taxes meant to ease pressure on residents, businesses amid COVID-19

Sandspit cycle studio donates Easter dinners to isolated seniors

Gale Force Indoor Cycle used Karma class proceeds to buy ‘all the fixings’ for 15 seniors

BC Ferries suspends direct service from Bella Coola to Port Hardy for summer 2020

Customers with reservations on affected sailings will be notified by mid-May

PNG seeks to defer customer payments because of COVID-19

The plan is to do this for three months

Indigenous tourism being ignored by federal government, B.C. operators say

Tourism associations say little to nothing has been done to help their sector during the COVID-19 pandemic

VIDEO: Queen Charlotte clothier surprises Haida Gwaii families as the Easter Bunny

Jackie Decembrini of Charlisle Clothiers dressed up to hand out gifts on Easter Sunday

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

‘A need to protect our citizens’: Many weeks away before U.S.-Canada border reopens, says Trudeau

President Donald Trump suggested he would support easing border restrictions with Canada

COVID-19 world update: Trump talks of reopening U.S.; cases ease in some countries

Comprehensive digest of the latest coronavirus news from around the globe

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

B.C. premier hosts free virtual concert to bring people together amid COVID-19

Musicians and artists have lost opportunities to entertain audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic

Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel

Can mosquitoes spread COVID-19? WHO says no

There’s been a noticeable uptick in mosquitoes – but British Columbians don’t need to worry

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

Most Read