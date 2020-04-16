Village of Queen Charlotte reduces municipal taxes for the 2020 budget by 12%

The Village of Queen Charlotte council decided to reduce municipal taxes for the 2020 budget by 12 per cent at their regular meeting on April 6, 2020, to provide relief to community members and business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)

Village of Queen Charlotte council members heard loud and clear that residents did not want to see property taxes go up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At their regular meeting on April 6, council decided to reduce municipal taxes for the 2020 budget by 12 per cent.

Chief financial officer (CFO) Allison Sinkins took council through a working document at the meeting to aide discussion, after which members recommended that the municipal budget revenues and expenses be reduced by approximately $75,000 in order to provide a 0 per cent increase to municipal tax collected and decrease the business tax rate by 50 per cent, as well as reduce the recreational parcel tax from $50.45 to $25, and remove penalties for late payments on water and sewer utility bills for 2020.

ALSO READ: Queen Charlotte housing assessment jumps 31 per cent

The decision was significantly different from what Sinkins had recommended in the budget report on the agenda for the meeting, that council increase property taxes by 3 per cent.

That recommendation followed discussions from the Feb. 26 committee of the whole (COW) meeting, when staff still anticipated being able to move forward with a number of projects that would require budget. At the COW meeting, with direction from the budget committee, Sinkins had presented property tax increases of 3 per cent, 4 per cent or 5 per cent as options for 2020.

ALSO READ: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Seeing the recommendation for a 3 per cent property tax increase on the April 6 regular meeting agenda prompted several letters from community members who expressed concern about a possible tax levy during COVID-19.

“I feel like we’ve had a lot of pressure on this,” councillor Jesse Embree said at the meeting. “We’ve had a lot of emails, feedback.”

ALSO READ: Several construction projects delayed on Haida Gwaii due to COVID-19

In addition to expressing concern, some letter writers requested that council consider freeing up budget by cutting non-essential services.

After lengthy discussion at the regular meeting, council decided to do just, prioritizing essential services, deferring non-essential expenditures and reassessing the municipal tax levy initially recommended in February.

For example, council made significant cuts to the youth programming budget and postponed the fire inspection program, Chief Administrative Officer Lori Wiedeman told the Observer.

“The majority of the cuts were staff-related,” Wiedeman added, saying that although no staff were laid off, there were salary cutbacks.

“The changes that we’ve made are reflective of this pretty significant event that has happened.”

In an update posted to Facebook on April 9, Mayor Kris Olsen said he hoped the decision to reduce municipal taxes would “help to ease the pressure on our residents and businesses over the coming year.”

“We appreciate your patience as we have worked through our legislated requirements,” Olsen wrote.

“Our next step will be for the CFO to finalize the 2020 operating and capital budget for the five-year financial plan bylaw. Staff are reviewing options for including public input in our meetings and we hope to have that co-ordinated soon.”

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:

karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Property taxesQueen Charlotte