UPDATE: Two arrested, streets reopened after ‘violent altercation’ in Williams Lake

Area of 2nd Avenue, Pine Street and Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake were closed on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, due to a violent altercation. (Google Maps)

Williams Lake RCMP arrested two individuals and continue to secure a property in the Glendale area of the city late Wednesday night, May 17 after earlier advising residents to stay away due to a violent altercation in the city.

Williams Lake residents were being urged to avoid the Glendale area from 2nd Avenue, Pine Street Mackenzie Avenue and Boundary Road. All these roads were blocked off but were reopened at about 9 p.m. and residents who were waiting to go home were allowed through.

On scene, Cpl. Brent Squire confirmed arrests were made at the house following a violent incident that occurred elsewhere in the city just after 5 p.m.

Due to the seriousness of the situation, a numerous support services, including the Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services were called to the scene.

Squire said RCMP believe there are no other suspects connected to the incident at large.

“The people involved in this ongoing investigation are believed to be know to each other and police do not believe there to be any further risk to the public,” noted RCMP in a news release.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News