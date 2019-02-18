‘Violent’ B.C. man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Prince George man with ties to Vernon sought by police

Tal Kalum LaRiviere. (RCMP photo)

Police are looking for a Prince George man, who they say should be considered violent, with ties to Vernon and Grimshaw, Alta.

The Prince George RCMP released a request for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Tal Kalum LaRiviere, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large Monday, Feb. 18.

The arrest warrant was issued after LaRiviere failed to meet the conditions of his release by missing curfew at his designated residence in Prince George.

All efforts to locate LaRiviere have been negative so far, police say.

LaRiviere is described as a Metis man standing six-foot-two, weighing 194 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

Police say he may be travelling in northern Alberta or northern B.C. He is believed to be driving a blue 1994 GMC 1500 pick-up bearing B.C. licence plate MY9880.

If LaRiviere or his vehicle are located, immediately contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area or call 9-1-1. Do not confront LaRiviere, as he should be considered violent, police say.

Anyone with information about LaRiviere or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Homicide police investigate assault turned deadly in Surrey

Just Posted

All Native Basketball Tournament: Intermediate Finals

All Native Basketball Tournament: Intermediate Finals

Province announces $100-million grant funding for Northwest communities

The Northern Capital and Planning Grant will go to four regional districts and 22 municipalities

Prince Rupert Gas Transmission project searches for partners

TransCanada is renewing permits for its natural gas pipeline project to North Coast.

Coastal GasLink stops work to investigate archaeological find

OGC archaeologists are en route to the Houston-area site where Unist’ot’en report finding stone tools

Millennium Memorial Park a birders’ paradise

Findings by the Delkatla Sanctuary Society has given birdwatchers more reason to… Continue reading

‘Just like Iron Man’: Calgary surgeon undergoes experimental spinal surgery

Dr. Richi Gill was in a freak accident on a boogie board during a family vacation in Hawaii

‘Violent’ B.C. man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Prince George man with ties to Vernon sought by police

Homicide police investigate assault turned deadly in Surrey

60-year-old man died at hospital after assault

Trudeau’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts, resigns amid SNC-Lavalin furor

Butts categorically denies the accusation that he or anyone else in the PMO improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Deported B.C. man who came to Canada as a baby granted chance at return

Len Van Heest was deported to the Netherlands in 2017

A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

‍‍‍‍‍“Let me tell you a story …. it all began with a boy named Ryan”

Health Canada warns against giving opioid-containing cough, cold meds to youth

Usage could lead to problems later in life

Sex abuse survivors to meet with Vatican summit organizers

Pope Francis has urged participants to meet with abuse victims before they came to Rome

Ex-FBI official: ‘Crime may have been committed’ by Trump

Andrew McCabe said FBI had good reason to open a counterintelligence investigation into whether Trump was in league with Russia

Most Read