Vancouver Island under tsunami advisory after volcanic eruption in the Pacific

No need for action, local fire and rescue departments say

A tsunami advisory was issued Jan. 15 around 5 a.m. for coastal B.C. (U.S. Tsunami Warning System image)

Coastal B.C. started Saturday under tsunami advisory after a volcano erupted Friday near the Tonga Islands.

Emergency Management B.C. issued the alert Jan. 15 around 5 a.m., for the coast and Vancouver Island.

No significant inundation is expected, but low lying coastal areas and beaches may be at risk, according to EMBC, in an alert issued by Environment Canada.

There is a possibility of strong localized currents. A tsunami is a series of waves. People in coastal areas are advised to stay away from the shoreline and heed instructions from local authorities.

Fire and rescue departments across the province took to Twitter to alert residents that officials are following the data.

The regional alert option on the Saanich Peninsula will be used on if action is required, noted Sidney fire.

Mike Farnworth, B.C. minister of public safety and solicitor general, said it is expected that this advisory will remain in place for several hours.

“To be clear, this is an advisory only, and not a tsunami warning. The risk is limited to increased tidal currents. Until the advisory is lifted, stay away from beaches, shorelines and marinas, and follow the directions of local governments,” said Farnworth in a statement.

Although this is not a tsunami warning, this event demonstrates that coast warning systems do work, Farnworth added.

EMBC said that the Strait of Georgia, including the Gulf Islands, Greater Vancouver and Johnstone Strait should be aware of the situation but are not being called on to activate emergency plans.

Meanwhile, nations across the pacific remain on alert.

Tonga, Fiji and Samoa have all issued tsunami alerts with waves of up to 80 cm detected.

Do not call 911 for information on the tsunami in B.C., lines should remain free for those in immediate need.

