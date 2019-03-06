Police are asking a Good Samaritan to come forward who intervened after a man allegedly exposed himself and threatened a woman, allowing her to escape unharmed.(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

VPD: Good Samaritan sought for helping woman escape alleged pervert

The incident occurred on Feb. 21 in the Marpole area of Vancouver

Vancouver police are on the hunt for a man, but it might not be why you think.

Police are asking a Good Samaritan to come forward who intervened after a man allegedly exposed himself and threatened a woman, allowing her to escape unharmed.

READ MORE: Man charged in theft of 150 wigs meant for kids at BC Children’s Hospital

The incident happened on Feb. 21 just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Granville Street and West 71 Avenue.

“We are thankful that the man in this case intervened and we are now asking him to come forward,” said VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard. “His information is believed to be important to the investigation.”

Charges are pending against a 40-year-old Vancouver man for committing an indecent act and uttering threats.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Watchdog called after man fractures arm in Prince George arrest
Next story
PMO tried to persuade Wilson-Raybould on SNC-Lavalin, not pressure her: Butts

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii School District receives $530,000 from province

Upgrades planned for Sk’Aadgaa Naay Elementary, Gudangaay Tlaats’Gaa Naay Secondary

Tahltan woman appointed to Canada’s gun advisory committee

Christine Creyke will focus input from First Nations, northern and rural perspectives

Benefits alliance to hire full-time manager

Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance’s goal is more money from the province for local governments

Nathan Cullen not seeking re-election

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after 15 years

Man wanted on nine warrants in north B.C.

Jamie Hilbach, 47, of Hazelton is wanted for escaping lawful custody, among other things.

Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Liberals, NDP set to promise a universal, public program if elected this fall

Enter the Water Dome: Reviewing ideas for fighting wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is in Kamloops at a symposium this week

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

B.C. man chooses death with dignified party – music, whiskey and cigars included

Dan Laramie of Keremeos died with medical help on March 2 after amazing ‘farewell to this life’ party

B.C. Liberal leader says students should pay interest on loans

NDP move to eliminate interest encourages debt, Andrew Wilkinson says

Eight quotes from former U.S. president Barack Obama’s visit to B.C.

Event in Vancouver was the 44th president’s third stop in Canada on a tour through the country

B.C. teacher who left religious school over non-marital sex issue calls for reform

Education minister says law allowing religious schools to have ‘community standards’ for staff could be reviewed

Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win

The champions made a big ‘Daily Double’ bet

Most Read