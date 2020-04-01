Volunteering to care for pets and livestock, including dog walking, is one of the ways young, healthy people on Haida Gwaii can help vulnerable residents and those who are self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Needpix photo)

Want to volunteer during COVID-19? Here’s how to apply to the Queen Charlotte EOC

Young, healthy people can submit an online application to the Emergency Operations Centre

The Village of Queen Charlotte Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is looking for volunteers to assist vulnerable residents and those who are self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young, healthy people can submit an online application to help with everyday tasks, such as grocery shopping. Other tasks include pets and livestock care, friendly phone calls to those who are self-isolating, childcare for essential service workers, medication pick up, mail pick up, and help with filling in documentation.

All volunteers will be trained to provide services safely.

ALSO READ: Haida Gwaii campervan company switches gears in response to COVID-19

In addition to questions about any recent travel, available modes of transportation and scheduling, the online application includes a question about how the EOC can support volunteers. Compensation for gas and mileage as well as reimbursement for groceries and supplies are given as possible options.

Chief Administrative Officer Lori Wiedeman told the Observer the EOC is trying to understand what level of support volunteers will require. While some people may be able to offer their resources for free, she said, others may not be earning their regular income due to the effects of the pandemic, any may require compensation.

If deemed necessary, Wiedeman said the EOC will apply to Emergency Management BC and the Gwaii Trust Society for funding.

To apply to volunteer, visit queencharlotte.ca/content/volunteer-signup.

Those interested in receiving support from volunteers should call the EOC helpline at 250-637-1780 or email vqchelp@gmail.com.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusQueen CharlotteVolunteer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 update: NATO suspicious of Russian military drills; Cruise ships ordered to stay at sea
Next story
Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Just Posted

Want to volunteer during COVID-19? Here’s how to apply to the Queen Charlotte EOC

Young, healthy people can submit an online application to the Emergency Operations Centre

‘It was violating’: Skidegate fire department called to St. Patrick’s Day cemetery blaze

Queen Charlotte RCMP fire investigator says there was no evidence of arson

Masset RCMP seize ‘substantial’ amount of guns, cash in Friday the 13th drug bust

Officers executed search warrant on March 13 at ‘suspicious’ Old Massett Village residence

‘It makes people feel cared for’: Haida Gwaii food bank cooks up new freezer meal service

Containers needed for meals for vulnerable people, those in self-isolation amid COVID-19

BC Ferries able to restrict travel for sick passengers

Ferries working on schedule shifts to keep workers safe

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

BC Hydro offers three-month bill ‘holiday’ for those affected by COVID-19

Industrial customers can defer half of their power bills

COVID-19: Social media use goes up as country stays indoors

Overall messaging is up more than 50 per cent over the last month

Some April Fool’s Day jokes bring much-needed laughter; others tone deaf to COVID-19

Police are warning the public not to use the ongoing pandemic as a punchline

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call

BC 1 Call gives free checks for utilities in the area of a desired outdoor project

B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

One Nanaimo location delayed after speed limit reduced

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

High cost, limited coverage for asthma medicine a concern during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man says he skips puffs to save money, but others have it worse

Most Read