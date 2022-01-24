Wanted: Troy Edinger-Moody

Troy Donovan Edinger-Moody is currently wanted for a break and enter and failing to comply with a release order. (Photo: RCMP)

Troy Donovan Edinger-Moody is currently wanted for a break and enter and failing to comply with a release order. (Photo: RCMP)

Man wanted for a break and enter

The Queen Charlotte RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Troy Donovan Edinger-Moody.

Edinger-Moody, 33-years-old, is currently wanted for break and enter and failing to comply with a release order.

He is described as an Indigenous male with brown hair (possibly shaved), brown eyes with a dark complexion, stocky build, 205 pounds (93 kg) and is 5’11 (180 cm).

The public have been informed to contact the RCMP, or local police jurisdiction.

Edinger-Moody should not be approached by the public if sighted, the RCMP stated.

Anyone with information about Troy Edinger-Moody is asked to contact the Queen Charlotte RCMP at (250) 559-4421.

CrimePrince Rupert RCMP

