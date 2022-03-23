Wanted Wednesday: Chante Leah Low

Prince Rupert RCMP on Dec. 9, is looking for Chante Leah Low on outstanding warrants. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

In a repeat appeal, Prince Rupert RCMP is calling out to the public for assistance in locating Chante Leah Low.

The first request for public help was issued on Dec. 8, 2021, through the Wanted Wednesday program, but RCMP states they need to ask again for information.

She is currently wanted on warrants in connection with files from 2020 resulting in charges for assault and mischief under $5,000.

Low is described as a 25-year old Indigenous female of 163 cm (5’4) and 52 kg (115 lb). She has black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP state she is considered dangerous and should not be approached. anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477.