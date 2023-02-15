Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating John Rufus Brown for the Feb. 15 Wanted Wednesday post. (Photo: supplied)

Wanted Wednesday — John Rufus Brown

He is banned from driving indefinitely

John Rufus Brown is wanted by Prince Rupert RCMP for two separate warrants in the Wanted Wednesday post for Feb. 15.

He is banned from driving indefinitely after multiple convictions of operating a conveyance while impaired and police are asking anyone who sees him driving to call 9-1-1.

The 58-year-old is currently wanted for charges of driving while prohibited, based on files from Prince Rupert RCMP in 2019 and Masset RCMP in 2017.

The warrants are unendorsed, which means it has not been signed by the Justice of the Peace and therefore, if arrested, police will hold him in custody for court.

Prince Rupert RCMP described him as an Indigenous man who appears caucasian, with brown hair and eyes. He is 5’9 tall and weighs 188 pounds.

If anyone has information about where he is, police are asking them to call the Prince Rupert RCMP office at 250-624-2136 or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

They have also advised the public not to approach him.

Prince Rupert RCMP

