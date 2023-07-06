Duane relaxes on the banks of the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Several parts of Canada continue to swelter under intense heat, prompting extreme weather warnings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Warnings from coast to coast as parts of Canada swelter under heat wave

Daytime highs between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius are expected through Sunday in many B.C. areas

Several parts of Canada continue to swelter under intense heat, prompting weather alerts.

Southern parts of Ontario and Quebec are entering the third day of a multi-day heat event that Environment Canada has warned could see temperatures reach highs near 40 degrees Celsius when humidity is factored in.

The weather agency says temperatures are expected to taper off in those regions by several degrees on Friday, while northern Ontario will see relief starting today.

A heat warning is also in effect in British Columbia, from the north to central coast and in the Fraser Canyon area east of Vancouver, where daytime highs between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius are expected through Sunday.

A similar warning is in place for the Fort Liard and Fort Providence regions of the Northwest Territories, where temperatures are expected to rise to low 30s by Friday or Saturday and into next week.

On the East Coast, Environment Canada says a period of similarly hot temperatures is expected to start today and stretch into the weekend in New Brunswick, as well as the Churchill Falls region of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The weather agency is warning of elevated risks for heat-related illnesses and deteriorating air quality. It urges people to drink water before feeling thirsty, check on the elderly and watch for the effects of heat illness such as fainting, swelling, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Researchers have repeatedly noted that people experiencing homelessness, people with disabilities, the elderly, people of colour and low-income households with little access to air conditioning and outdoor parks bear the brunt of heat waves.

READ ALSO: July 4 set unofficial record for hottest day on Earth

READ ALSO: 1 million hectares burned in B.C. as wildfire season just getting started

Weather

Previous story
B.C. Wildfire Service applauds the 1,000 calls to report 46 new fires
Next story
Feds using B.C. tech to monitor abandoned vessels across the country

Just Posted

Goats at Graham Acres Homestead & Creamery, a family-run, micro-dairy farm in Terrace, on June 27. (Hunter Wild/Black Press Media)
Terrace welcomes British Columbia’s first licensed micro-dairy farm

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers picket at a port entrance in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The organization that represents employers at roughly 30 strikebound ports in British Columbia says binding arbitration could end the six-day-old dispute. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Day six of B.C. port strike as management calls for binding arbitration

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers picket at a port entrance in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The strike at more than 30 British Columbia ports entered its fifth day on Wednesday after 7,400 port workers walked off the job on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Port strike will have ‘dire’ effect on supply chain: BC Chamber of Commerce

Last year one of the beneficiaries of the Northern Savings Credit Union Inspire Fund was Ecotrust Canada, which received $10,000 to support its efforts to grow fresh produce for people in need and promote community gardening. (Photo: Supplied)
Credit union amps up new community grant program