A fire burning southwest of Oroville, Wash. is producing visible smoke that could be seen from Osoyoos. (Cheri Swanson/Facebook)

A fire burning southwest of Oroville, Wash. is producing visible smoke that could be seen from Osoyoos. (Cheri Swanson/Facebook)

Washington State fire brings visible smoke to Osoyoos

Residents shared photos on Saturday of the smoke they see from the Oroville, Wash. blaze

A fire burning south of the border has become highly visible from Osoyoos.

The Eagle Bluff Fire, located southwest of Oroville, Wash., is bringing smoke that could be seen from the South Okanagan.

Residents in Osoyoos shared photos of the smoke on social media Saturday, July 29.

Officials list the blaze as .1 acres in size on Washington’s active wildfire map. That equates to about .04 hectares.

Strong winds appear to be bringing the smoke closer to the Canadian border.

READ MORE: Expanded radio coverage, improved safety announced for Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsNewsOsoyoosState of Washington

Previous story
BREAKING: Firefighter dies battling B.C. wildfire; 2nd fatality this summer
Next story
TSB investigates plane accident near Calgary, no info released about casualties

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
BREAKING: Amber Alert cancelled, B.C. children found safe

Chris Simms, pictured third from the left, during last years Movember event, has recently transitioned from Northern Health to a role in the north Okanagan with the Interior Health Authority. (Black Press Media file photo)
Northern Health leadership changes continue

The Canfor Houston mill has been closed since early spring. (Angelique Houlihan/Houston Today)
Canfor delays decision to replace sawmill in Houston

A map of transportation needs was discussed at a city-held forum about the future requirements in Prince Rupert. (City of Prince Rupert transportation handout photo)
Prince Rupert council approves transit plan, but puts it on hold