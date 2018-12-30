UPDATE: Two seniors hit and killed by train in Lower Mainland

VIDEO: Mounties unclear why an elderly couple’s car was stopped on the rail tracks in Langley

Instagram

DAN FERGUSON/BLACK PRESS

An elderly couple is dead after being struck by a train in Langley this morning.

The crash occurred at the rail crossing on the Langley Bypass, near Glover Road, at 9:40 a.m. today, reported Langley RCMPStaff Sgt. Dave Brown.

“It was train versus car at the Langley Bypass and Glover Road,” he said.

The car, which was stopped on the tracks in the train crossing, was hit by a westbound CN train and dragged some distance,Brown said.

“When we got to the vehicle, it was discovered the elderly couple were in medical distress… life-saving efforts were notsuccessful,” he added.

WATCH REPORT FROM THE SCENE

Two stuffed dogs and a War Amps sticker were all that remain in amid shattered glass at the impact site.

One witness, who refused to be identified, told Black Press she saw the couple on the track and was screaming to them tomove when she witnessed them being struck by the train. She has since been interviewed by police.

The train was travelling on CP Rail tracks, so Langley RCMP traffic services along with CP Police are investigating the crash,Brown confirmed. The conductor and other witnesses are being interviewed on scene.

No one else was reportedly injured in the crash.

In the meantime, that section of the bypass has been closed to traffic from Glover Road, to just west of the tracks.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

• Stay tuned for information

 

Previous story
Final BC Hydro customers affected by windstorm should have power Jan. 1

Just Posted

Wacky stories from across B.C. you might have missed in 2018

A singing secretary, butter thieves and a dog being banned from the park for being a dog are just a few

Winter blast for central B.C. as outages persist after south coast wind storm

Up to 30 centimetres of snow is forecast for some regions as the storm crosses the province

Northern Haida Gwaii waters declared “critical habitat” for orca

Orca know it, and now the DFO does, too — northern resident… Continue reading

Enbridge gets $14.7M federal refund over Northern Gateway pipeline project

The Northern Gateway pipeline was supposed to connect Alberta’s oilpatch to a port in Kitimat, B.C.

MLA Jennifer Rice on the political year ahead

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice says four years in opposition was good… Continue reading

UPDATE: Two seniors hit and killed by train in Lower Mainland

VIDEO: Mounties unclear why an elderly couple’s car was stopped on the rail tracks in Langley

Big first period sends Canada to Spengler Cup final

Team Canada heads to finals early Monday morning

B.C. VIEWS: For 2019, wishful thinking replaces evidence

‘CleanBC’ recycled strategies and gestures don’t help environment

Final BC Hydro customers affected by windstorm should have power Jan. 1

Crews have restored power to more than 700,000 customers since the windstorm hit on Dec. 20

Longtime B.C. legislative reporter turned coroner Barb McLintock dies at 68

McLintock was the spokesperson for the province’s coroners service for 14 years

Mint to make special toonies to mark D-Day anniversary

Coins will commemorate 75th anniversary of 150,000 Allied troops storming the beaches at Normandy

‘Knee-jerk reaction:’ Lawyers worry about proposed changes following Colton Boushie case

Changes stem from the aquittal of Gerald Stanley in the death of 22-year-old Cree man in 2016

Pipeline supporters continue to rally, saying convoy coming to Ottawa

Rallies and convoys have been held across Alberta and Saskatchewan in recent weeks

Edler plays hero in OT, Canucks beat Flames 3-2

Vancouver climbs above .500 mark with win

Most Read