Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin speaks to members of the media following an acquittal in his case at a Gatineau, Que., courthouse on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The Military Police watchdog is launching a probe into how investigators handled a historical sexual-assault allegation against a central figure in Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin speaks to members of the media following an acquittal in his case at a Gatineau, Que., courthouse on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The Military Police watchdog is launching a probe into how investigators handled a historical sexual-assault allegation against a central figure in Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Watchdog to probe how military police handled case against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin

A Quebec court acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin last December of one count of sexual assault

The military police watchdog is launching a probe into how investigators handled a historical sexual-assault allegation against a senior officer who was a central figure in Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

A Quebec court acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin last December of one count of sexual assault, after the military police investigated the allegation from 1988 and then passed the case along to provincial prosecutors.

RELATED: Military officer Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge

Fortin claims he has been the victim of a biased investigation and that he was charged on the basis of insufficient evidence.

The Military Police Complaints Commission is now looking into how the military police handled the case, saying Fortin’s claims about senior military officials being involved make it a matter of public interest.

Fortin had been leading the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout in May 2021 when he was removed from the role pending an investigation.

A Quebec civilian judge acquitted him, saying the complainant was likely sexually assaulted but the Crown had not proven Fortin was the assailant, and the Canadian Armed Forces subsequently cleared him of misconduct.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Military bans uniforms from civilian trials following Fortin criticism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Military

Previous story
Chinese hackers targeted U.S. infrastructure, warn Five Eyes, including Canada
Next story
Cowichan Tribes makes public plea after teen, 15, found behind Super 8 motel

Just Posted

A sign on 9th Ave. West on May 24, notifies residents of a proposed zoning bylaw change to allow for a multi-unit housing development project. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Zoning bylaws amendments proposed for 40-unit residential complex in Prince Rupert

RCMP Const. Bryce Saunders and Const. Brody Hemrich stand in front of the brass memorial plaque in Service Park, which honours two Prince Rupert police officers slain in the line of duty. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Service Park – a living, breathing reminder of two slain Prince Rupeert police officers

Marvin Grant Quock is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMP's Wanted Wednesday for May 31. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert RCMP issue Wanted Wednesday: Marvin Grant Quock Jnr.

RCMP celebrates its 150 anniversary on May 23. Prince Rupert RCMP has many staff and vehicle assets which contribute to community policing. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
150th Anniversary – Assets of RCMP on the North Coast