(File photo)

Water restrictions lifted in Queen Charlotte

Restrictions had been in effect since May 30

The Village of Queen Charlotte announced on Monday that water restrictions have officially been lifted for the area.

The Level 1 water restrictions had been in place since May 30 due to dry conditions. Watering of lawns, swimming pools, driveways and vehicles were among the restrictions. The decision was made after Haida Gwaii had been in a state of moderate drought for a month.

“The Village would like to thank all residents for their patience and adherence to the water restrictions this summer,” Katrina Overton, legislative and administrative clerk for Queen Charlotte, said.

