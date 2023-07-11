LNG Canada Cedar Valley Lodge (Black Press file photo).

LNG Canada Cedar Valley Lodge (Black Press file photo).

‘We will not be disrespected anymore’: LNG Hospitality Workers

Sodexo hospitality workers at LNG Canada are now in a position to strike as mediation begins

Sodexo hospitality workers at Cedar Valley Lodge voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action on July 7.

According to the media representative for UNITE HERE Local 40, Sodexo Cedar Valley Lodge hospitality workers are the lowest compensated workers at the LNG Canada construction site. Some Lodge workers make five dollars per hour less than they earned in the same positions at the Kitimat Modernization Project eight years ago.

The 450 workers – including housekeepers, kitchen staff, janitors, lounge servers, guest service agents, and maintenance – unionized with UNITE HERE Local 40 and IBEW on April 12.

Cedar Valley Lodge is the largest accommodation facility in Kitimat, accommodating up to 5,000 workers at the LNG Canada project. A strike at the worksite could cause significant disruption to pipeline work and mediation between the Union and the employer began July 10 at the BC Labour Board.

“Cedar Valley Lodge workers are being treated unfairly,” said Mike Lightheart, a First Cook who has worked at Cedar Valley Lodge for three years. “We deserve fair pay for the work we do, not to be the lowest paid people at the LNG Canada camp. With families to support, we need to be able to keep up with our bills. We will not be disrespected anymore, and we are ready to strike if we do not receive a fair proposal.”

BC Building Trades workers at the LNG Canada camp received a 12.5 per cent wage increase in 2022, and by the end of October 2023 will receive an additional 10 per cent increase. Sodexo hospitality workers at Cedar Valley Lodge were not included in these increases.

Previous story
Three men arrested after foot chase on B.C. waterfront promenade
Next story
Girl, 13, missing from Terrace home

Just Posted

LNG Canada Cedar Valley Lodge (Black Press file photo).
‘We will not be disrespected anymore’: LNG Hospitality Workers

Terrace RCMP are looking for 13-year-old Kyra Prince who has been missing from her Terrace home since July 10. (Photo courtesy Terrace RCMP)
Girl, 13, missing from Terrace home

A module that arrived by ship is seen at the dock at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction in Kitimat, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Staff at LNG workers’ lodge vote to strike, Kitimat project disruption feared

Willie Adams, International President of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, speaks at a strike rally in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, July 9, 2023. Striking British Columbia dock workers and their employer held a round of bargaining over the weekend, the first since negotiations collapsed one week ago, but neither side is saying when, or if, more talks are planned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
B.C. port strike spills over, U.S. workers refuse to touch Canada cargo