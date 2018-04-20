West Fraser CEO to retire, COO Ray Ferris to take reins

Ted Seraphim will retire in 2019 after six years at the helm

West Fraser CEO Ted Seraphim will retire next year. File photo

West Fraser’s CEO Ted Seraphim will retire in the second quarter of 2019, the company announced this week (Apr. 19).

West Fraser also announced that Ray Ferris, current executive vice-president and chief operating officer, will take the role of president and chief operating officer, effective immediately, and that Ferris will move into the CEO role upon Seraphim’s retirement next year.

Ferris has been with West Fraser since 1997. He was appointed executive vice-president and chief operating officer in 2016 and prior to that held a number of executive positions throughout the divisions.

Seraphim joined West Fraser in 1997 and became CEO in 2013.

“This is an important step in the implementation of our CEO succession plan. Ray has worked closely with Ted for many years and has demonstrated tremendous leadership in executing our operating and capital plans,” said Hank Ketcham, chairman of West Fraser’s board of directors.

“His leadership, experience and proven commitment to people, safety, operational excellence and maintaining our culture will continue to drive our company forward. I know that I speak on behalf of all our employees in saying how pleased we are that Ray will be our next CEO,” added Seraphim.

The announcements came at West Fraser’s Annual General Meeting, held in Quesnel on April 19.

The AGM revealed West Fraser made $5.13 billion in sales in 2017 across the company. The figure is up from $4.45 billion in 2016.

West Fraser has more than 50 locations throughout B.C. and Alberta in Canada, and in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida in the United States.

B.C.’s operations currently account for 34 per cent of the company’s total lumber capacity – 7.2 billion board feet – with Alberta supplying 23 per cent and the USA 43 per cent.

According to West Fraser’s presentation, the Canada West region saw a slight dip in lumber production this year, a trend the company predicts will continue into 2020.

Challenges for the company were identified as the timber base in Western Canada, the softwood lumber dispute and transporation.

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips and energy with facilities in western Canada and the southern United States.

Previous story
UPDATED: Prince Charles to be next Commonwealth leader
Next story
B.C. doctor reprimanded for lying to College of Physicians and Surgeons

Just Posted

Mount Moresby Adventure Camp aims to protect trails, ecosystems with expanded tenure

New tenure boundaries would also allow MMAC to rebuild lakeside dock for campers and general public

The Happy Clam — April 20, 2018

By Marcus Alexander… Continue reading

Court to rule on Husby injunction against protest at Collison Point

A B.C. Supreme Court judge will soon decide whether to grant an… Continue reading

Masset RCMP seek man wanted for assault

Masset police are seeking a man who faces two charges of assault.… Continue reading

Fishing Haida Gwaii: Watching for herring spawn on Haida Gwaii’s west coast

By Darrell Oike Haawa for all the fish caught this week. We… Continue reading

Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cars lined up around the block as gas hits 109.9 in B.C. city

The gas wars continue in Vernon, B.C. with prices as low as $109.9 in North Okanagan

Trudeau ends 3-country tour with global reputation, alliances intact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds footing on the world stage after China and India controversies

Province’s $6.5M will help women escape violence, Public Safety Minister announces

Mike Farnworth made the funding announcement in Surrey Friday morning

Trial for gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon takes a turn

Charges for three men charged in the 2011 murder of B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon have changed

Leafs’ Matthews has top-selling jersey, edging Crosby, McDavid: NHL

Austin Matthews jersey sales top Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid

Victims grant may miss needy parents due to eligibility rules: report

Only 29 of 50 applicants between 2013 and 2017 received the grant across Canada, a federal report says

Woman sends support bags to cancer patients across province

Chilliwack woman’s efforts inspired by late mother-in-law’s generous spirit

Most Read