WestJet flights could be interrupted as pilots vote in favour of strike action

Unionized pilots voted 91 per cent in favour of striking

WestJet pilots have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if a contract agreement isn’t reached with management by May 19.

The company’s pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, voted 91 per cent in favour of a strike on Thursday.

Negotiations will continue but the vote allows pilots to walk off the job as early as next weekend.

However, the union said that pilots will not strike until after the Victoria Day long weekend so as not to affect travel plans.

The union said that pilots are looking for a contract that addresses “large gaps in proposals on total compensation, working conditions, and job security.”

“The goal is—and always has been—to secure a fair collective agreement that brings stability to the airline, and not to strike,” said Capt. Rob McFadyen, chairman of WestJet’s ALPA Master Executive Council.

“The strong results of our strike vote and the excellent turnout at our informational picketing event earlier this week should provide management the added incentive it needs to bring serious proposals to the bargaining table that address our concerns.”

In a statement, WestJet CEO Ed Sims said that the company will continue negotiating to avoid a strike.

“We remain at the negotiation table to drive a sustainable agreement, in the best interest of our pilots, 13,000 WestJetters and the 70,000 guests who fly with us daily,” said Sims.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Sex assault charge dismissed for former political candidate known for crazy video
Next story
Transit options exist but gaps remain for seniors with cognitive, mobility needs

Just Posted

‘Hard’ cedar limit is coming, minister says

B.C.’s forests minister says a hard limit on Haida Gwaii cedar harvesting… Continue reading

Athlii Gwaii Legacy Trust nears relaunch

Gwaii Trust reports over $2.5 million in project spending for 2017, and solid investment returns

Sweeping salmon closures for recreational fishing

Zero retention of chinook on Skeena River and Nass River effective immediately for sport fishers

Queen Charlotte Lodge fined $47,500 for oversized halibut

Second major penalty for QCL since December 2016

Elephant seal in Sandspit needs its moulting room

Beachgoers in Sandspit are being asked to let a moulting elephant seal… Continue reading

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

EDITORIAL: Fueling our fear with higher gas prices

Higher gas prices are said to drive us to take public transit. Are we there yet?

B.C. braces for another year of floods and fires

First Nations partnerships, fuel management need work, report says

Viral video of B.C. woman’s rant makes it hard to deny racism, advocate says

Alberta man founded #makeitawkward campaign in 2016 after a man in a car hurled a racial slur at him

B.C. woman shaken ‘like a rag doll’ in devastating dog attack

It took 85 staples to close the massive bite wounds on woman’s leg after attack in Aldergrove

WestJet flights could be interrupted as pilots vote in favour of strike action

Unionized pilots voted 91 per cent in favour of striking

Transit options exist but gaps remain for seniors with cognitive, mobility needs

Transportation options need to be scaled to low-income seniors, a report says

LETTER: Old-style politics is easier to cover

B.C.’s current party system offers more conflict, fewer solutions

Salmon closures a devastating blow to North Coast business

DFO director says an announcement on restrictions for salmon in marine areas expected early June

Most Read