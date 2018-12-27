The Shimizu family at the monument outside the federal building in Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) The Shimizu family at the monument outside the federal building in Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

What the cherry tree mishap in northern B.C. cost the federal government

Cost breakdown for cutting down Prince Rupert’s cherry trees and the apology

One of the biggest stories in Prince Rupert for 2018 was when the federal government contracted to have Japanese cherry trees next to its offices cut down, and then the eventual apology and plaque commemorating the history of those trees.

Public Services and Procurement Canada, the federal department responsible for removing the trees in March, said the total cost is $46,369.86, from the initial contract work to remove the trees through to the plaque unveiling and associated travel.

In 1959 and 1960, Shotaro Shimizu, a former resident who had been interned during the Second World War, donated 1,500 cherry trees to the city. On Nov. 16, the government apologized to the Shimizu family for mistakenly removing some of the trees in March.

“This situation was not typical for the department and involved some additional costs, including travel for the Shimizu family to attend the unveiling event in person. There will be minor ongoing costs for future care of the trees, which will be part of the regular maintenance budget for the Prince Rupert federal building,” said Erin Macpherson, communications manager in the Pacific Region for Public Services and Procurement Canada.

The cost breakdown:

  • Initial contract to remove the trees: $12,120
  • Subsequent work including landscaping, care of the remaining trees and replacement of the removed trees: $10,815.17
  • Shipping the salvaged wood from the two removed trees to Greg Shimizu in Edmonton: $1,720.01
  • Plaque and associated costs: $5,599.03.
  • November 15 event, including all travel: $16,115.65
  • Total: $46,369.86

READ MORE: Ottawa apologizes to Japanese family in B.C. after chopping historic cherry trees


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian man’s appeal in drug case to be heard in Chinese court
Next story
Northern Haida Gwaii waters declared “critical habitat” for orca

Just Posted

Northern Haida Gwaii waters declared “critical habitat” for orca

Orca know it, and now the DFO does, too — northern resident… Continue reading

MLA Jennifer Rice on the political year ahead

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice says four years in opposition was good… Continue reading

Tlellagraph: A Christmas of hard knocks and helping hands

By Janet Rigg Happy solstice, Merry Christmas, and happy Festivus for the… Continue reading

In Pictures: Happy Haida Gwaii holidays

Holiday spirit shone all over Haida Gwaii in the lead-up to Christmas,… Continue reading

The Queen offers wishes for peace in annual Christmas speech

A chauffeured limousine delivered the 92-year-old monarch to St. Mary Magdalene Church

Sex abuse crisis threatens Pope’s legacy

Pope Francis used his year-end homily to focus on the scandals that came to light this year

B.C. salmon farm agreement a milestone for Indigenous rights

In 2018, province effectively surrenders authority over new sites

There have been 1,380 overdose deaths in B.C. this year: Coroner

B.C. seeing four drug overdose deaths per day, according to latest data from January to November

Fast-food restaurant being closed, lost jacket top worst 911 calls in 2018

E-Comm has released its top 10 worst 911 calls this year, mainly centres around consumer complaints

B.C. puppy has big dreams of becoming an avalanche rescue dog

Chilko comes from a breeder that has eight other dogs in the Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association

What the cherry tree mishap in northern B.C. cost the federal government

Cost breakdown for cutting down Prince Rupert’s cherry trees and the apology

Family of wrestler who cut dreads won’t seek legal action

Wrestler Andrew Johnson had his dreadlocks cut minutes before a match Dec. 19

Canadian man’s appeal in drug case to be heard in Chinese court

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg’s case is reportedly in an appeal phase, after being previously convicted

B.C. now home to more than 5 million people

Population crossed 5-million threshold sometime between July 1 and Oct. 1, 2018

Most Read