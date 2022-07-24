A file photo shows Whistler Village, where a fatal shooting occurred July 24. (Black Press Media file photo)

A file photo shows Whistler Village, where a fatal shooting occurred July 24. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: 2 dead, 2 arrested in brazen daytime shooting in middle of Whistler

Whistler RCMP responded to shots fired near Sundial Hotel shortly before 12:30 p.m.

B.C.’s homicide and anti-gang units are investigating a daytime shooting in Whistler Sunday (July 24) that left two people dead.

Whistler RCMP say they responded to a report of shots fired outside the Sundial Hotel at 12:19 p.m. The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., which investigates organized crime and gangs in the province, says it was called to the scene at about the same time.

Just before 1 p.m., Whistler Blackcomb took to Twitter to say its Fitzsimmons Express and Whistler Village Gondola were on standby with no estimated time of them being back up and running.

Social media was flooded with photos and videos around the same time, including one video posted to Twitter that shows a man lying on the sidewalk in a pool of blood. RCMP have since confirmed one person died at the scene and a second soon succumbed to their injuries at the Whistler Medical Clinic.

Another two people were arrested. RCMP have not released their identities, or whether the shooting was related to ongoing gang conflict. They did however find a burned out car in the same area, which may be connected.

RCMP say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Whistler Blackcomb tweeted that it will be closing for the remainder of the day “out of respect for all those impacted.” Its staff members are working to allow any guests who were stuck on the mountain down.

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044.

