A memorial for the five victims of the July 2021 fatal crane collapse stands in front of the Bernard Block construction site in downtown Kelowna in October of 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

A memorial for the five victims of the July 2021 fatal crane collapse stands in front of the Bernard Block construction site in downtown Kelowna in October of 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Widow files civil suit claiming 2021 Kelowna crane collapse result of ‘negligence’

The investigation into the collapse that killed 5 is ongoing

A widow has filed a civil claim in the Supreme Court of B.C., claiming that negligence resulted in the death of her husband during the 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna.

On July 12, 2021, Helen Margaret Furuya’s husband Brad Zawislak, 43, was working at an office building on St. Paul Street next to a construction site when a crane, owned by Stemmer Construction, collapsed. The crane crashed into Zawislak’s office, causing significant injuries that led to his death at the scene of the incident.

Five men died as a result of the collapse, including Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, and Patrick Stemmer and Eric Stemmer.

Zawislak had been working with Protech Consulting and was not associated with Stemmer Construction, the company which owned and operated the crane.

Furuya filed a claim against the construction company, five unidentified people and two other unnamed companies on June 13, 2023, claiming that the loss of her husband is a result of negligence.

She is requesting relief for general damages, special damages, management fees, tax gross-up, and costs after suffering the loss of love, guidance, care, support, financial support and companionship from her husband. Furuya’s claim requests financial compensation but the amount remains undisclosed.

The specifics of the incident are under investigation by Work Safe BC and the RCMP.

In May 2023, the RCMP released a statement saying that the criminal investigation is “extensive and complex”, and will most likely be prolonged for an extended period of time.

WorkSafeBC said on May 16 that their portion of the investigation, involving the crane components, sequence of events and workplace procedures that led to the collapse has been concluded.

As the RCMP’s criminal investigation is ongoing, the decision has been made to not yet release WorkSafeBC’s report publically.

A GoFundMe was started for Furuya and her two children, following Zawislak’s death, which raised more than $320,000.

READ MORE: WorkSafeBC fatal Kelowna crane collapse findings to not be released amid criminal probe

READ MORE: VIDEO: Memorial marks one year since deadly crane collapse shook Kelowna

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaKelowna Crane Collapselawsuit

Previous story
Nelson man guilty of manslaughter in death of Abbotsford officer

Just Posted

Kitimat RCMP and Kitimat Fire and Ambulance at 1567 Albatross Ave. in Kitimat on June 18. Kitimat RCMP says a fire engulfed a top-floor apartment in the city on June 18, resulting in the death of one individual. (Submitted photo)
UPDATED: Kitimat apartment fire claims one life, investigation ongoing

Terrace couple Lisa Seymour and Christopher England stand outside Mills Memorial Hospital. The couple is speaking out against Northern Health’s policy prohibiting guests, including partners, from being present during ultrasound scans. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
EXCLUSIVE: Terrace couple challenge Northern Health’s ultrasound policy

It’s time to celebrate dad. Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 18. (Pixabay)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Elliott Knight and MP Taylor Bachrach at Kitimat’s Pride Prom on June 3. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Pride Month celebrated in Kitimat with second-ever Pride Prom