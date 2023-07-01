BREAKING: Tactical evacuations for out-of-control wildfire on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain

The fire is currently continuing to spread

UPDATE 4:45p.m.

People who have been evacuated due to the wildfire on Knox Mountain are asked to go to the Salvation Army.

Those who have been evacuated please go to the Salvation Army located at 1480 Sutherland Avenue. @cityofkelowna @KelownaRCMP @kelownasallyann — Kelowna RCMP (@KelownaRCMP) July 1, 2023

UPDATE: 4p.m.

Residents have been asked to leave their homes for a tactical evacuation due to the growth of a wildfire on Knox Mountain.

An evacuation alert has been issued for people living in the north of Kelowna in Knox Mountain, Poplar Point, Wilden and Magic Estates areas.

The Kelowna RCMP and COSAR are assisting with the tactical evacuation.

A map of impacted areas and additional information is available at cordemergency.ca.

The BC Wildfire service and the Kelowna RCMP are battling the blaze with water and flame retardant from the ground and sky.

The fire is considered to be out of control and spreading fast as a result of the wind.

BC Wildfire helicopters, air tankers and 12 ground crew members are currently working with the Kelowna Fire Department to suppress the blaze.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations are asking people to avoid Knox Mountain Park area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency

A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free)

UPDATE 3:20p.m.

The wildfire on Knox Mountain has grown to be 4hectares in size. The blaze remains out of control and the BC Wildfire Service reports that the fire is likely human caused.

The wildfire service is assisting the Kelowna fire department’s suppression efforts with air and ground crews.

#BCWildfire is assisting the Kelowna Fire Department in response to the Knox Mountain wildfire (K51040). This wildfire is estimated to be 4 ha and is classified as Out of Control. The fire is highly visible to @cityofkelowna and surrounding areas. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/KlmTijhFtA — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 1, 2023

UPDATE: 3:10p.m.

B.C. Wildfire Service air tankers and a helicopter can be seen circling Knox Mountain.

Ground and air crews from the wildfire service were called to assist the Kelowna fire department after a blaze sparked at approximately 2p.m. on July 1.

The wildfire is listed as 0.5 hectares in size and is considered out of control.

The blaze suspected to be human caused.

UPDATE: 2:40p.m.

The BC Wildfire service has dispatched ground and air crews to assist the Kelowna Fire Department fight the blaze on Knox Mountain.

Air tankers are currently flying in from Kamloops.

No evacuation orders are in place at this time.

The blaze is currently 0.5 hectares large. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Wildfire Centre wants to remind people to be mindful of emergency vehicles and to give the professionals space to work.

Original:

A fire has ignited at the top of Knox Mountain.

The smoke was first seen shortly before 2p.m. on July 1.

The B.C. Wildfire Service lists the wildfire at 0.5 hectares in size.

The fire is currently continuing to spread.

There are no current evacuation orders in effect.

A Capital News Reporter is en route.

More to come.

