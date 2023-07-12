Wildfire burning on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver

B.C. Wildfire Service currently lists it as out of control

A wildfire is currently burning on Mount Seymour, east of the Seymour River, in North Vancouver Wednesday (July 12, 2023). B.C. Wildfire Service currently lists the fire as out of control, and was 0.3 hectares. (Metro Vancouver Regional District Emergency Services/Twitter)

A wildfire is currently burning on Mount Seymour, east of the Seymour River, in North Vancouver Wednesday (July 12, 2023). B.C. Wildfire Service currently lists the fire as out of control, and was 0.3 hectares. (Metro Vancouver Regional District Emergency Services/Twitter)

A wildfire is currently burning on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver Wednesday evening (July 12).

The fire was first discovered around 4:15 p.m., and B.C. Wildfire Service’s last update just before 7 p.m. listed it as out of control. It’s currently listed at 0.3 hectares and is burning east of the Seymour River.

Helicopters, air tankers and other resources were responding.

As of 6 p.m., no structures were being threatened.

The aerial response had effectively reduced the fire’s intensity so far, and while smoke was still being reported as visible across the North Shore and Metro Vancouver, it was “lighter and less intense,” notes an update from the District of North Vancouver at 7:45 p.m.

B.C. Wildfire Service says it received more than 700 reports to the Provincial Wildfire Reporting Centre for the fire.

People can report fires by calling 1-800-663-5555 or or texting *5555. There is also the BC Wildfire Service app for smart phones.

READ MORE: B.C. Wildfire Service applauds the 1,000 calls to report 46 new fires

Metro Vancouver Regional District Emergency Services said the fire was in the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve.

It comes as all of the province – with the exception of Haida Gwaii – came under a campfire ban on Monday.

More than 1.15 million hectares have burned in B.C. since April 1.

READ MORE: Campfire ban announced across B.C., water restrictions could soon follow

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Wildfires

Previous story
Off-duty cops rescue 3 after fatal multi-vehicle crash near Revelstoke
Next story
Multiple wildfires spark north of Kamloops following thunderstorm

Just Posted

A cargo ship sits at anchor on the harbour during a strike by International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada port workers in the province, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Union, employers receive mediator’s terms to end B.C. port strike

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. and James Bates have been scheduled to appear before a judge Aug. 16 for disposition of 16 charges related to the sinking of the tugboat Ingenika near Kitimat in February 2021 that killed two mariners. (Wainwright Marine Photo)
Court case in 2021 tugboat sinking expected to wrap up Aug. 16

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to Powers Creek wildfire (R31228), located approximately three kilometres south of the Town of Smithers. (Photo from BC Wildfire Service’s Facebook page)
Powers Creek fire near Smithers now being held

Signs displaying “closed” are seen at the Centerm Container Terminal as striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers picket at the port, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, July 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. port strike could end pending approval of terms set by federal mediator