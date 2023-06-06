The Pigeon Creek wildfire is continuing to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts. (BC Wildfire)

Water skimmers pull back as wildfire activity eases near Peachland

The fire is still burning out of control at 33-hectares

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

Winds have subsided in the area off of Highway 97C allowing for BC Wildfire crews to make progress on the Piegon Creek blaze.

The 33-hectare fire is still burning out of control, however, the six water skimmers are no longer working the blaze and only two helicopters remain alongside 60 personnel.

Winds are expected to pick up this evening gusting up to 40 km/hr.

_____

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

There are currently two BC Wildfire crews and two contract crews responding to the Pigeon Creek blaze, for a total of 58 personnel on scene Tuesday.

Multiple aerial resources are also battling the fire and will be flying over Okanagan Lake. A reminder to boaters to stay out of the way of air crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

BC Wildfire air skimmers over Okanagan Lake Monday. (Steve Tidder)

BC Wildfire air skimmers over Okanagan Lake Monday. (Steve Tidder)

______

Temperatures are expected to reach 28 C on Tuesday increasing the fire danger rating in the Okanagan.

BC Wildfire crews remained on the scene of the 33-hectare Pigeon Creek blaze off Highway 97C just outside of Peachland.

Multiple aerial resources will return to the area to continue fighting the fire from above on Tuesday.

The out-of-control blaze was reported Sunday evening and was initially 0.2 hectares in size, but quickly grew due to Monday’s winds.

Winds are to pick up this morning gusting to 20 km/h and then to 40 later in the day, increasing fire behaviour.

On Monday, BC Wildfire responded to the blaze with one initial attack and two unit crews, for a total of 44 personnel.

There are currently no evacuation orders or alerts associated with this fire and there are no area restrictions as of yet.

READ MORE: Out-of-control blaze off Highway 97C near Peachland grows to 33 hectares

READ MORE: Landslide closes Highway 97 in Summerland

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsHighway 97Summerland

Previous story
Conservative filibuster threatens potential citizenship for children born abroad
Next story
Poilievre calls on Liberals to make killers like Bernardo stay in max-security prison

Just Posted

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for Special Olympic Athletes was held in Prince Rupert on June 4. The group of athletes and supporters raised more than $1,200 to help local athletes attend tournaments in the North. Donations are still being accepted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Law Enforcement Torch Run lights up fundraising for Special Olympic athletes in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Administrator Julia Pemberton unveils a first of its kind harm reduction vending machine for Northern Health Authority on June 6. The machine will make available safe, clean supplies and personal items 24/7 for those who use drugs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Northern Health harm reduction vending machine unveiled in Prince Rupert

"Loon Dives Deep" by Terrace-born artist Tracie Stewart, part of the "Under the Surface" mixed-media exhibit at the Terrace Art Gallery, on display from June 2 to July 15. (Courtesy of Tracie Stewart)
Terrace Art Gallery unveils new exhibit by local artist Tracie Stewart

Aidan Carter, part of the Caledonia Running Club team, charges up the hills in Stage 9 at the Skeena River Relay in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River Relay returns to Terrace, bringing endurance runners through scenic B.C.