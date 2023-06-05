Wildfire grows to 10 hectares off Highway 5A near Merritt

The fire was discovered June 5

Fire near Highway 5A between Kamloops and Merritt. (Wildfire BC)

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

BC Wildfire is reported the Nicola Lake wildfire has grown to 10 hectares in size.

It is currently listed at out of control.

A wildfire is being reported near Merritt, just off Highway 5A.

The blaze was discovered just before noon on Monday, June 5.

It is currently 0 hectares in size, as Wildfire BC is responding to the scene to get an accurate size of the blaze.

The fire appears to be near Moore Creek and Nicola Lake.

