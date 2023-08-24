Firefighters needed to be shuttled by helicopter to the blaze burning in Spallumcheen in tough terrain. (Township of Spallumcheen photo)

Firefighters needed to be shuttled by helicopter to the blaze burning in Spallumcheen in tough terrain. (Township of Spallumcheen photo)

Wildfire near Armstrong held at 1.7 hectares

Baker blaze in Spallumcheen with challenging terrain had firefighters shuttled in by helicopter

Firefighters have gotten a handle on the blaze burning in Spallumcheen.

The Baker Forest Service wildfire is held at 1.7 hectares.

Located near Kendry Creek, the fire was sparked Monday, Aug. 21 by lightning (suspected).

“Due to the challenging terrain; helicopters have been shuttling in the firefighters to undertake ground attack along with aerial helicopter support to battle this fire,” the Township of Spallumcheen said.

Four attack crews provided ground coverage supported by two helicopters Wednesday morning.

“The cooler wet weather has helped crews manage the fire and work the perimeter which has allowed them to get a better idea of the size,” Spallumcheen reports.

The Township thanks BC Wildfire crews “who are working this extremely difficult fire for your dedication and quick response which has helped to prevent a rapid spread of the fire and keep our community safe.”

