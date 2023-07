Fire suspected to be caused by lightning

The Sessel Mountain wildfire was discovered around 11 a.m. on Canada Day. (BC Wildfire Service)

A wildfire northwest of Pemberton remains out of control.

The Sessel Mountain fire was discovered just before 11 a.m. on July 1 and has grown to 10 hectares.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be lightning.

The wildfire may be visible in Pemberton, Gold Bridge and surrounding areas.

Although the fire is near Hurley Forest Service Road, it is not impacting traffic.

