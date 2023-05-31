A wildfire has been discovered at the intersection of Highway 97 and Salmon River Road between Vernon and Falkland. (Tim Levy/Facebook)

A wildfire has been discovered at the intersection of Highway 97 and Salmon River Road between Vernon and Falkland. (Tim Levy/Facebook)

UPDATE: Human-caused wildfire being held between Vernon and Falkland

The blaze was discovered around 1:15 a.m.

UPDATE 8:10 a.m.

The wildfire is now ‘being held’, according to BC Wildfire Service, which means it’s not likely to spread anymore.

It is believed the blaze was human-caused and it reached four hectares in size.

Power is still out to the 31 customers affected.

Original

A wildfire has been spotted between Vernon and Falkland.

The blaze is believed to have started around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning close to the intersection of Highway 97 and Salmon River Road.

At this stage, the fire is deemed as out of control and it is currently smaller than 0.1 hectares.

Power is out to 31 BCHydro customers in the area due to a tree falling on powerlines. It’s unknown if this was the cause of the fire. The power has been off since 12:17 a.m. and crews have been assigned.

The highway remains open.

Black Press Media will stay up to date as more information becomes available.

