WILDFIRES: 4,500 British Columbians on evacuation order

Several wildfires around burning in the Okanagan, specifically in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country

Now is not the time to ignore evacuation orders, says BC Wildfire Service’s operations director.

This messages comes as more than 4,500 people in B.C. are on evacuation order and 23,500 are on evacuation alert.

BC Wildfire Service’s Cliff Chapman said there were people not adhering to evacuation orders Thursday night, and there were a couple of instances where wildfire service staff and RCMP had to go back into evacuation zones to get people out.

“That puts people’s lives at risk,” said Chapman, adding it also takes a significant toll on staff trying to get people out of the way of fires moving “at rates we rarely see in British Columbia.”

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says wildfires are the top priority for the province as more than 4,500 people are on evacuation order and 23,500 are on evacuation alert.

The provincial government called a last-minute briefing on B.C.’s wildfire situation as multiple fires are bearing down on the Okanagan. Ma was joined Friday (Aug. 18) by Forests Minister Bruce Ralston and officials from the BC Wildfire Service, Transportation Ministry and BC Hydro.

Ma said she was “deeply horrified” to see the fires rip through Kelowna and West Kelowna.

The area is still faced with great challenges, and Ma said she knows it’s been a long 24 hours for the people in the affected areas.

With more than 4,500 people on evacuation order and another 23,500 on alert, she urged people to have a go bag ready. First Nations and local authorities will be able to provide information on evacuation routes and centres.

She added her ministry and the BC Wildfire Service is working closely with Premier David Eby to keep people safe.

Eby released a statement on the wildfires shortly before the province’s update. He said the situation is volatile.

“We know some people have lost their homes and many more are being asked to evacuate, not knowing what they’ll find when it’s safe to return. Decisions around evacuation orders are not made lightly.”

He urged people to listen to local authorities and to be prepared for evacuations.

“We must do our part to make sure emergency workers can do their work and get to where they need to go.”

The update comes a few hours after the Central Okanagan Regional District gave updates on the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna, the Clifton/McKinley fire in Kelowna and several fires in the Lake Country area.

“Unfortunately, we are not out of the woods yet,” said Loyal Wooldridge, district chair.

The wildfires have also shut down the airspace around Kelowna International Airport.

Ma’s federal counterpart, Emergency Management Minister Harjit S. Sajjan, said earlier Friday during a press conference on the wildfire situation in the Northwest Territories that he has also been in contact with Ma and other officials in B.C. He offered “full support” for the Kelowna area and other Okanagan fires.

