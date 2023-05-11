Wildfires threatening nine First Nations in Alberta: Indigenous Services Canada

82 active wildfires burning in Alberta, 23 of them listed as out of control

Burnt out trucks from a wildfire sit on a property near Drayton Valley, Alta., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Indigenous Services Canada says wildfires are threatening nine First Nations in Alberta, including the Little Red River Cree Nation, where more than 100 structures have been lost in the community of Fox Creek. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Indigenous Services Canada says wildfires are threatening nine First Nations in Alberta, including the Little Red River Cree Nation, where more than 100 structures have been lost in the community of Fox Creek.

The department says it is helping the northern First Nation set up temporary housing in nearby John D’Or Prairie for 500 people, including a commercial kitchen and other amenities.

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation has also been hit hard, with fire destroying 45 structures and power infrastructure.

Indigenous Services says 1,600 evacuees from the community are staying in Edmonton and nearby Grande Prairie and Valleyview.

Meanwhile, Yellowhead County west of Edmonton says residents of the communities of Hansonville, Lobstick Resort and Wildwood are being allowed back.

There are 82 active wildfires in Alberta, with 23 listed as being out of control.

