Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the alert for the North Coast and Haida Gwaii on Jan. 9. Gust upwards of 110 km/h are forecast. (Photo: Melissa Boutilier/The Northern View)

Wind alert in effect for North Coast and Haida Gwaii

Gusts upwards of 110 km/h expected

The North Coast and Haida Gwaii have been issued a wind warning alert, on Jan. 9.

Wind speeds of 90km/h are forecasted for the region with gusts upwards of 110 km/h expected.

“A strengthening storm system approaching Haida Gwaii today will bring extremely strong southeasterly winds to exposed coastal sections of Haida Gwaii and the North Coast. A relative lull is expected later this afternoon, however another approaching disturbance will bring an additional increase in winds tonight,” Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECC) stated.

The ECC warned the public to adjust driving plans accordingly to the weather due to ongoing changes in road conditions. High winds may carry obstructions such as broken tree branches onto roadways.

“Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring,” the ECC stated.

Winds are expected to ease going into the morning of Jan. 10.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

