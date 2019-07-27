The Richter Wildfire, near Cawston, is at an estimated 250 hectares as of Saturday, July 27. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire)

Okanagan wildfire doubles in size as crews battle windy, dry conditions

Richter Mountain Wildfire, in the Similkameen near Cawston, now 250 hectares large

The Richter Mountain Wildfire, in the Similkameen near Cawston, is now an estimated 250 hectares, according to information from BC Wildfire Service on Saturday, July 27.

The growth occurred away from structures and communities and is a result of winds that occurred on Friday evening and the dry and warm conditions.

READ MORE: Neighbours work to battle blaze near Cawston

BC Wildfire said there are currently 67 personnel and heavy equipment on site with five helicopters supporting their suppression efforts. Fire activity may increase throughout the day as increased wind speeds are forecast for this afternoon.

“There is availability of air tanker support should it be needed but we don’t have it onsite at the moment,” said Nicole Bonnet, BC Wildfire media spokesperson. “(The air tanker support) really depends on what the operational plan is for the day and whether or not there is actionable objectives. There is some terrain out there where it doesn’t make sense to utilize them, but it depends on what the needs are for the day.”

The Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen to issue an evacuation alert Friday afternoon for 10 properties in the area.

The impacted addresses are listed below:

  • 1090 HIGHWAY 3
  • 1131 HIGHWAY 3
  • 1125 HIGHWAY 3
  • 1143 HIGHWAY 3
  • 1095 HIGHWAY 3
  • 1009 HIGHWAY 3
  • 1117 HIGHWAY 3
  • 101 CHOPAKA RD
  • 963 HIGHWAY 3
  • 1002 HIGHWAY 3

Residents of these addresses should be prepared to leave their homes at a moments notice as an evacuation order could be issued at any time. Property owners will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation order, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

