Wind warning for Haida Gwaii

Environment Canada posted a wind warning for northern Haida Gwaii the afternoon of Dec. 7.

“Strong winds that may cause damage are expected,” the government website stated. “Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events.”

A Pacific front is moving across the archipelago late this afternoon. Southeast winds of 90 kilometres per hour, gusting to 110 km, are expected. Winds will ease by the evening and shift to northwest winds of 30 km per hour, gusting to 50 overnight.

“Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada,” the website states.

Environment Canada is predicting temperatures to say above freezing in Masset with a high of 6 C during the day of Dec. 7 and 1 C overnight. Over the next week, they foresee slightly cooler temperatures.

