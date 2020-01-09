Wind warning for Haida Gwaii

Heavy winds are in store for exposed coastal areas on Haida Gwaii tonight and into tomorrow morning.

The winds are a result of a strong warm front that is set to cross over Haida Gwaii on Thursday night and hit the coastal mainland on Friday morning. Southeasterly winds are expected to hit 90 km/h for northeastern Haida Gwaii, along with the north and central coasts.

Winds should die down for Haida Gwaii by Friday morning. People should be aware of flying objects due to the wind. Updates can be monitored through Environment Canada.

Alex Kurial | Journalist