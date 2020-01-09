(Aaron Hinks photo)

Wind warning for Haida Gwaii

Strong winds in storm for Thursday night and Friday morning

Heavy winds are in store for exposed coastal areas on Haida Gwaii tonight and into tomorrow morning.

The winds are a result of a strong warm front that is set to cross over Haida Gwaii on Thursday night and hit the coastal mainland on Friday morning. Southeasterly winds are expected to hit 90 km/h for northeastern Haida Gwaii, along with the north and central coasts.

Winds should die down for Haida Gwaii by Friday morning. People should be aware of flying objects due to the wind. Updates can be monitored through Environment Canada.

READ MORE: Safer connections between Port Clements, Tlell

READ MORE: B.C. govn’t moose winter tick survey needs public input

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: At least 13 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash
Next story
New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Just Posted

Wind warning for Haida Gwaii

Strong winds in storm for Thursday night and Friday morning

Two resignations lead to call for nominations in CHN by-elections

Call for nominations are open until mid-January

What the Wet’suwet’en case says about how Canadian courts address Indigenous law

The First Nations in the area are protesting the 670-kilometre pipeline

Happy faces all around for new Haida Emoji phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw say it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

UPDATE: Five bears killed on Haida Gwaii since April, attractant audit shows

Wildlife group wants body cams on B.C. conservation officers after 4,300 bears killed in 8 years

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad was studying to become a dietician

Senior Vancouver cop dismissed for relationship with subordinate

Const. Nicole Chan died in January, sparking an investigation into the misconduct

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

UPDATE: At least 13 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back before crash

176 people were killed when the plane crashed outside of Tehran

More vigils to be held for Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

38 of the 176 passengers aboard the Kyiv-bound plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Most Read