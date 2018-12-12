Wind warning issued for Haida Gwaii today and overnight

Another wind warning has been issued for Haida Gwaii for today and tonight.

Environment Canada warns southeast winds of up to 90 km/h will blow across coastal areas of Haida Gwaii late this morning, with even stronger gusts.

The winds are expected weaken to 50 to 80 km/h and shift southwest after the storm front passes.

Overnight, the wind will again strengthen briefly to 90 km/h before easing again Thursday morning.

For updates, check the Environment Canada weather alerts webpage. Similar wind warnings were issued on Friday, Saturday, and Monday.