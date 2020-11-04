Wind warnings issued for Prince Rupert, North Coast and Haida Gwaii

High wind warnings have been issued on Nov. 3, for the North Coast and Haida Gwaii regions. Winds in excess of 90 km can be expected. (Image: The Weather Network)

Wind warnings are in effect for Prince Rupert, the North Coast and Haida Gwaii areas on Nov. 4.

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected with periods of rain falling and precipitation anticipated to be more than 10 mm.

“A low pressure system will approach Haida Gwaii and the North Coast tonight. In its wake, strong westerly winds will develop overnight with speeds in excess of 90 km/h. The strong winds will ease Thursday morning,” the Environment Canada website said.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage, the website said.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

The Weather Network is anticipating rain throughout the night on Nov. 4 with between 15-25 mm of rain. Winds from the south east will start at 50 km per hour and increase overnight to 100 km per hour.

According to the Weather Network rain is expected to end in the afternoon on Nov. 5 with a mix of sun, cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind southwest 80 to 100 km per hour becoming west 30 to 50 late in the morning. Temperature steady near 7 c.

Prediction from the Weather Network for the next few days are:

Fri. Nov. 6 – Periods of rain. High plus 4 c. Night Periods of rain. Low plus 1 c.

Sat. Nov. 7 – Nov Sunny. High 6 c. Night Clear. Low minus 1.

Sun. Nov. 8 – A mix of sun and cloud with 70 percent chance of showers. High plus 4 c. Night Periods of snow or rain. Low plus 1 c.

Mon. Nov. 9 -Nov Rain. High 6 c. Night Periods of rain. Low plus 2 c.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on