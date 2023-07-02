Winnipeg murder suspect arrested in B.C.

A suspect in a Winnipeg murder case was arrested in Langley.

Winnipeg police issued a statement on Sunday, July 2, saying Langley and Surrey RCMP, together with members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) anti-gang agency, made the arrest in Langley on June 22 in connection with last year’s shooting death of 21-year-old Tristan James Raynard Asham, who was killed in the city’s Exchange District (A national historic site and arts and cultural district in the heart of downtown Winnipeg) on Nov. 5, 2002.

It said investigators learned the suspect had fled to British Columbia immediately after the incident and identified a residence in Langley as his hideout.

Shiv Austin Harper, 20, of Winnipeg was arrested on a warrant for second degree murder.

Harper was flown back to Winnipeg to be processed, where he was charged with second degree murder and possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon.

He is still in custody.

“The Winnipeg Police Service would like to acknowledge and thank the Surrey RCMP, Langley RCMP, and the BCCFSEU for their assistance in Harper’s apprehension,” the statement said.

Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other and belonged to”two respective groups” who became involved in a confrontation that escalated into a physical fight.

The suspect produced a firearm and shot Asham, who died of his injuries in hospital.

