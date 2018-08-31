With video: B.C. woman pinned by entangled deer Friday

Comox Valley RCMP wrestle with tangled deer

  • Aug. 31, 2018 3:40 p.m.
  • News

A B.C woman was assisted by RCMP members Friday morning after she was pinned to the ground by a deer.

Comox Valley RCMP on Vancouver Island were called to investigate and when two police officers arrived on the woman’s property they found the woman on the ground attacked by a deer and unable to get up.

The woman had been outside looking for her cat when she discovered a deer entangled in something by her fence. She approached the large male deer and he turned on her, knocked her to the ground, and wouldn’t let her get up.

The two police officers from the Integrated Forensic Identification Section grabbed onto the deer and were able to free the woman so she could walk to a waiting ambulance.

The BC Conservation Service attended, sedated the deer and untangled him. The woman is back home recovering from some relatively minor injuries.

Police remind the public not to approach wildlife even if they appear to be in trouble.

Previous story
Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts
Next story
Four charged in shooting of Manitoba RCMP officer

Just Posted

B.C. society pushing for seal and sea-lion cull to save fisheries

“They’re impacting rivers and streams throughout the whole B.C. coast,” says Roy Jones Jr.

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

Haida Gwaii study calls for better reporting of disease outbreaks

Delayed declaration of 2014 pertussis outbreak on Haida Gwaii informs future planning

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

VIDEO: Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Four charged in shooting of Manitoba RCMP officer

An 18-year-old First Nations man is facing two counts of attempted murder

With video: B.C. woman pinned by entangled deer Friday

Comox Valley RCMP wrestle with tangled deer

Despite Trump deadline, NAFTA talks to resume next week

Any deal with Canada would be “totally on our terms,” said US president

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

VIDEO: Humpbacks breach so close man can smell whale

B.C. man could have reached out and touched ‘playful’ whales

Landslide victims in south central Interior to get disaster financial assistance

Financial assistance is available to victims in Cache Creek, Ashcroft and the Bonaparte Indian Band

Angling closed on two B.C. rivers because of low steelhead returns

All angling is being closed on the Thompson River as well as on portions of the Fraser River

Tim Hortons, franchisees in legal spat over ‘shattering’ coffee pots

Restaurant Brands International says the claims of faulty coffee pots are “false accusations”

Most Read