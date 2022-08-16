Greater Vancouver Zoo image of grey wolf.

Wolves escape enclosure at Greater Vancouver Zoo; deemed suspicious

BC Conservation, RCMP were on scene after escape Tuesday morning

Wolves escaped from their enclosure Tuesday morning at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, prompting a response by the BC Conservation Officer Service and Langley RCMP.

“The Greater Vancouver Zoo is working with the Langley RCMP and the B.C Conservation Officer Service to contain wolves that have been found outside their enclosure this morning, this is an ongoing investigation and is suspicious, and believed to be due to malicious intent,” a statement posted by the zoo said.

According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, as of Tuesday afternoon, just one wolf was still atlarge.

The zoo said there is no danger to the public, and asked anyone who sees a wolf in the Greater Vancouver Zoo area to contact the zoo at 604-856-6825 Ext. 2004, the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

Most wolves were back in the care of their animal health and welfare team, the statement said.

“GVZoo staff continue to actively search for small number of remaining wolves un-accounted for,” it added.

The cause of the escape appears to be “unlawful entry and vandalism,” the zoo said.

It said the RCMP is investigating.

Cpl. Holly Largy confirmed the Langley RCMP were called in to assist BC Conservation at about 9:30 a.m.

The zoo is closed today.

Its page about it’s wolves listed nine wolves between one and three years old, along with a number of new cubs that were born in June.

