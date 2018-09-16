A boxer-pitbull killed its owner in Alberta. (Canadian Press file photo)

Woman, 49, killed by her own dog in Alberta, police say

Dog had initially attacked daughter, 3

Police say a woman was killed by her own dog in Rocky View, Alta., on Saturday evening.

RCMP say the boxer-pitbull cross initially attacked a three-year-old girl, leaving her with serious but not life-threatening injuries, before turning on the 49-year-old woman.

They say the deceased was the dog’s owner, and the attack happened in her home.

Witnesses reported to police that the dog had not shown previous signs of aggression and was otherwise well-behaved.

Investigators say the dog, along with one other in the residence, has been quarantined in Calgary and will be monitored.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fearsome new stage begins as Florence floods inland rivers
Next story
Tenants union pushes back against B.C.’s 4.5% rent increase

Just Posted

Masset short on council candidates, other communities okay

Nominations deadline for Masset council extended to 4 p.m. Monday

Fishing boat ‘Haida Legend’ sinks off Langara Island

All crew rescued by nearby sport fishers, boat was re-fitted in late 2016

Last day to run for Oct. 20 election

Candidates have until 4 p.m. today to file nomination packages

Heritage BC to consult northwest B.C. residents

History perceptions have changed since last consultation process in 2008

Crews plugging holes in grounded HaiCo barge

Crews are now patching the HaiCo barge that grounded on Lina Island… Continue reading

Canning sockeye by hand in North Coast B.C.

Arnie Nagy teaches the Northern View how to can salmon in Prince Rupert

Tenants union pushes back against B.C.’s 4.5% rent increase

They say it’s the highest rent increase in 15 years

Woman, 49, killed by her own dog in Alberta, police say

Dog had initially attacked daughter, 3

Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

Plane went missing Friday afternoon

B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

ICBC deficit now largely due to reckless and distracted driving

Fearsome new stage begins as Florence floods inland rivers

Thousands of people have been evacuated already

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh set to run in B.C.’s Burnaby South riding after nomination

Singh blamed the Liberals and Conservatives for the current state of the country

Typhoon lashes south China after killing 36 in Philippines

Nearly half a million people had been evacuated from seven cities in China

Seattle Sounders beat Vancouver Whitecaps, keep win streak alive

‘“I thought we were the better team’

Most Read