Woman charged with 2nd-degree-murder in Alberta incident that left B.C. man dead

Tyra Phillips will appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Aug. 19

An woman will be back in court later this week after a weekend assault in Leduc, Alberta left a B.C. man dead.

RCMP, Fire and EMS were called to the scene on Sparrow Drive near Airport Road at around 3 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an aggravated assault.

Upon their arrival, they found a seriously wounded man, identified as 44-year-old Patrick Ford of Port Alberni, who died as a result of his injuries.

A female suspect was arrested at the scene.

Thirty-three-year-old Tyra Phillips of Lac La Biche is charged with second-degree murder, and will appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Aug. 19.

—The Canadian Press

