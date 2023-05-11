Woman dies after falling in creek in West Kelowna

Went into water in Powers Creek

West Kelowna RCMP have confirmed that the woman found floating face down at the mouth of Okanagan Lake Thursday morning has died.

Sgt. Greg Woodcox said that a 911 call was placed by a friend of the 74 year old victim, who was allegedly taking photos on a rock when she slipped into Powers Creek, just after 10a.m.

The woman was found floating face down just before 11a.m. CPR was immediately performed, but she was pronounced dead shortly after.

“This was a tragedy that will affect many and we are grateful for the quick response from our RCMP officers and the West Kelowna Fire Department who risked their lives to locate the female quickly. Our hearts are with the family of this woman,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Powers Creek has been moving swiftly in recent days due to freshet season, heavy rains and at times, high temperatures.

Powers Creek on the morning of May 11. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Powers Creek on the morning of May 11. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

READ MORE: Get out the sunscreen: Hot weather coming to the Okanagan this weekend

READ MORE: Emergency exit for West Kelowna neighbourhood a step closer to fruition

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCity of KelownaMissing womanRCMP

Previous story
No-show wheelchair cabs ‘rob people of enjoying special moments’: B.C. couple

Just Posted

One person is dead and another seriously injured in a helicopter incident at Smithers airport May 6. (File photo)
One maintenance worker dead, another seriously injured in helicopter incident at Smithers airport

Construction on a new helicopter pad in Lax Kw’alaams should be completed by August, the Band stated in a release on May 9. (Photo: supplied)
New helipad in Lax Kw’alaams near Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert RCMP, on May 10, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Tre Brody Burtram Spencer-Wilson. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert RCMP, on May 10, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Tre Brody Burtram Spencer-Wilson. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Wanted Wednesday: Tre Brody Burtram Spencer-Wilson

Environment Canada is calling for “unseasonably hot weather” starting this weekend in B.C.’s northern regions. (Photo by James Day on Unsplash)
‘Unseasonably hot’ weather coming to northern B.C.