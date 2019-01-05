Phoenix Hacienda HealthCare (Google Maps)

Woman in vegetative state for decade reportedly gives birth

Hacienda Health Care and state officials issued brief statements about the situation, expressing concern

A woman said to have been in a vegetative state for at least a decade at a private health care facility in Phoenix reportedly gave birth recently, triggering a police investigation and reviews by state agencies in a situation called “deeply troubling” by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s office.

Azfamily.com a news website for television stations KPHO and KTVK, first reported late Thursday that, according to sources not identified by the website, a woman gave birth Dec. 29 living at a Hacienda HealthCare facility where the staff was unaware that she was pregnant.

Two other Phoenix television stations later aired similar reports.

Following the Azfamily report, Hacienda Health Care and state officials issued brief statements about the situation, expressing concern and describing reviews being conducted and steps being taken but not specifically confirming the reported pregnancy and birth.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2 Vancouver businesses open city’s first legal pot shops

Just Posted

Tax change triggers tricky debate on politicians’ pay

Like running the vacuum or taking long drives to nowhere, talking tax… Continue reading

On the Wing — Christmas Bird Count #2: Tlell

By Margo Hearne We got blasted by a southeaster most of the… Continue reading

BC Hydro calls December storm ‘most destructive in history’

At one point more than 750,000 customers were without power

LNG pressure builds on B.C.’s minority government in 2019

Greenhouse gases, Nanaimo by-election add to tension in B.C. legislature

Wacky stories from across B.C. you might have missed in 2018

A singing secretary, butter thieves and a dog being banned from the park for being a dog are just a few

How to be more sustainable in 2019

Being less wasteful and more resourceful may be your New Years resolution, but where to start?

‘Puk Prosim’: Boy, 10, uses homemade signs to collect 24 pucks at world juniors

Grayson Boe has collected 24 pucks while standing in the crowds of World Junior Championship games

Woman in vegetative state for decade reportedly gives birth

Hacienda Health Care and state officials issued brief statements about the situation, expressing concern

2 Vancouver businesses open city’s first legal pot shops

Evergreen Cannabis Society and City Cannabis Co. have received all needed licenses to operate

Love on borrowed time: Cancer patients find romance despite terminal prognosis

When facing a disease with life-or-death stakes, matters of the heart may seem like a secondary concern

Doctors pen ‘social prescriptions’ to ease depression, loneliness in patients

The concept — prescribing a social activity — has proven to be an effective tool in the U.K

Reservations opening for campsites around B.C.

Now’s the time to start planning your camping trips

No winning ticket for $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw Jan. 11

Netflix and chill no more: Streaming is getting complicated

Disney and WarnerMedia are each launching own streaming services to challenge Netflix’s dominance

Most Read