Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, dragged several blocks in Vancouver

Police believe alcohol was a factor

A woman is in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on the Downtown Eastside overnight Friday and dragged for several blocks.

The woman was initially struck shortly after 12:30 a.m. while walking near East Hastings and Jackson Street, according to police, when she became trapped under a vehicle.

The driver was not aware of this collision and drove several blocks, to East Hastings and Columbia Street, Const. Steve Addison said in an emailed statement to Black Press Media Saturday afternoon. “When the driver came to a stop, he then realized the woman had been struck and dragged.”

The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken into custody and later released pending further investigation.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor, Addison said.

Police are now working to identify the woman.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Children’s Hospital launches 2 new virtual care sites bringing total to 19 across province

Just Posted

On the Wing: Reflections on forests and fog

“On Haida Gwaii it seems as though nothing has changed.”

IV cancer treatment returning to Haida Gwaii

Arrival of a new pharmacy technician means the service can resume

Logging moves forward as court rules against Haida Gwaii protesters

Injunction won against activists seeking to protect culturally and archaeologically significant site

Bachrach one of eight endorsed by non-profit advocacy group LeadNow

LeadNow is working independently to get the climate vote out in eight different ridings

Haida artist and protesters fight to protect cedar forest in Masset, court decision looms

Robert Davidson filed an affidavit seeking to stop the cutting, while protesters form blockade

No holiday for campaigning leaders on Thanksgiving weekend, but pace slows

There is a little over a week to go before election day, and advanced polls are now open

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, dragged several blocks in Vancouver

Police believe alcohol was a factor

Map on Elections Canada website sends Nanaimo-Ladysmith voters to landfill

Address for polling station correct, but Google Map address differs

BC Children’s Hospital launches 2 new virtual care sites bringing total to 19 across province

Provincial initiative allows pediatric patients to see health specialists through video

PHOTOS: Kipchoge becomes first runner to dip under 2 hours for marathon

Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocks 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds

Mourners gather for slain teenager’s funeral in Hamilton, Ont.

Devan Bracci-Selvey’s obituary says he also had ‘a loving heart for animals’

1/3 of Canadian men won’t share their feelings for fear of being ‘unmanly’: report

Fifty-nine per cent of men said society expects them to be ‘emotionally strong and not show weakness’

Dog owners have reduced risk of dying from heart problems, says researcher

Researchers analyzed data on more than 3.8 million people taken from 10 studies

‘Guess what honey, I’m that butthead’: B.C. couple wins $500K in Lotto 6/49

Langley’s Mark and Rosslynn Denton spend the weekend pondering how to use this week’s 6/49 windfall

Most Read