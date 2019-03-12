Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

A woman is listed in critical, life-threatening condition in a Calgary hospital after she was caught in an avalanche near Field, British Columbia.

Parks Canada confirms the woman was with a group of ice-climbers in Yoho National Park on Monday when the slide happened.

Covenant Health says reports of the avalanche came in around 4:00 p.m. MT and emergency medical authorities in Banff, Alta., responded.

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre.

READ MORE: Experts urge caution after 10 human-triggered avalanches across B.C. in one weekend

There are no reports of anyone else being injured.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.